Tinubu wins Obasanjo’s polling booth as APC defeats LP, PDP

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit 22, ward 11, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who publicly endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in a six-page letter written on January 1st, 2023 ans entitled “My Appeal to All Nigerians, Particularly the Young Nigerians”, failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate as the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated not only the Labour Party (LP), but also the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

After counting the valid votes, Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) had 56 votes, defeating Obi of Labour Party, who had 9 votes and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored only 7 votes.

BusinessDay reports that the void votes in the polling unit were more than the individual votes of both Atiku and Obi as 10 votes were voided.

But, in a twist to the results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes for the Senate, just as Obi’s Labour Party (LP) scored only 1 vote for the Senate.