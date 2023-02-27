Tinubu wins in Oyo with 449, 884 votes

Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared as winner of the election held on Saturday in Oyo.

Tinubu scored 449, 884 to beat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 182, 977.

Babatunde Olushola Kehinde, a Professor, Oyo State Presidential Election Presiding Officer, Professor who is the Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta said Labour Party came distance third with 99, 110 votes, Accord had 39,514 votes while the NNPP scored 4, 095 votes.

18 political parties participated in the election.

Announcing the result Kehinde stated that the number of Registered voters in the state were 3, 237,310 while accredited voters stands at 854, 439.

The total valid voted stands at 809, 485, the Rejected votes were 42, 471 out of a total of 851, 956 votes cast.

According to him, with 449,884 votes scored by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Presidential election, the party and therefore its candidate is declared the winner in Oyo State.