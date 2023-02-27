Tinubu wins in Ondo
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has emerged winner of the presidential election in Ondo State.
Tinubu polled a total of 369,924 votes to emerge victorious.
He was trailed from a distance by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered a total of 115,463 votes.
While Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, came third with a total tally of 47,350 votes.
Tinubu won in all the18 local government areas with a wide margin. The highest votes for the APC came from Akure South LGA, where the party got over 45,000 votes.
The party also received a large number of votes from Ondo North Senatorial District and sealed the victory with votes from Odigbo, Ese-Odo and Ilaje in the Southern senatorial district.
The State Returning Officer for the presidential election and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University , Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina announced the results at INEC headquarters in Akure after the presentation of results by the Collation Officers from the eighteen council Areas.
Our correspondent, who monitored the exercise reports that party agents appended their signatures on the result sheets after the collation was concluded at midnight while the State Returning Officer , Professor Fashina appreciated the stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election.
THE BREAKDOWN:
ONDO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
1.ESE ODO
AA – 10
APC- 11160
APGA- 7
APM- 10
APP 1
BP- 4
LP -1706
NNPP -28
NRM- 18
PDP- 8200
PRP- 5
SDP- 4
YPP- 4
ZLP- 127
2. ILAJE
A -9
AA- 3
AAC- 11
ADC- 142
ADP- 5
APC- 9173
APGA -23
APM- 13
APP- 5
BP -2
LP -1143
NNPP- 17
NRM- 9
PDP- 6780
PRP- 5
SDP- 4
YPP- 11
ZLP- 59
3. AKURE SOUTH
A -74
AA -36
AAC- 119
ADC- 768
ADP- 162
APC- 45694
APGA- 100
APM- 36
APP- 47
BP -39
LP -13950
NNPP- 136
NRM- 26
PDP- 9047
PRP- 8
SDP- 77
YPP- 25
ZLP- 1302
4. ODIGBO
A -49
AA -27
AAC- 86
ADC- 396
ADP- 103
APC- 27521
APGA -164
APM- 49
APP- 15
BP -18
LP -3507
NNPP- 243
NRM- 47
PDP- 7786
PRP- 12
SDP- 41
YPP- 26
ZLP- 275
5. OKITIPUPA
A -28
AA -5
AAC- 40
ADC- 316
ADP- 69
APC- 26114
APGA- 33
APM 18
APP- 10
BP -33
LP -1826
NNPP- 19
NRM- 19
PDP- 12025
PRP- 10
SDP- 12
YPP- 20
ZLP- 243
6. AKURE NORTH
ADC- 288
APC- 14,261
LP -2,945
ANPP -69
PDP- 4,633
7. ONDO EAST
ADC- 150
APC- 8,390
LP -2,004,
NNPP -55 PDP-3,912
8. IFEDORE
ADC- 63
APC- 15,055
LP -957,
NNPP- 14
PDP- 5,360
9. AKOKO SOUTH EAST
ADC- 97
APC- 10,765
LP -470
NNPP- 7
PDP- 3,016
10. AKOKO SOUTH-WEST
ADC- 427,
ADP- 91,
APC- 28,367,
LP -920,
NNPP- 28,
NRM- 9
PDP- 5,376,
11. OSE
ADC- 7
APC- 14,376
LP -2031
NNPP- 23
PDP -476
12. ILE-OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:
A – 13
AA- 06
AAC- 23
ADC- 215
ADP – 54
APC – 14,750
APGA- 457
APM- 19
APP- 05
LP- 1,576
NNPP – 27
NRM- 26
PDP- 6,129
PRP – 19
SDP- 12
YPP- 19
ZLP – 141
13. AKOKO NORTH -EAST
A- 07
AA- 08
AAC- 17
ADP – 20
APC – 25, 757
LP – 1,242
NNPP – 016
NRM – 11
PDP – 2,400
PRP – 01
SDP – 23
YPP – 04
ZLP – 040
14. OWO
A – 42
AA – 13
AAC – 36
ADC -445
ADP – 100
APC- 29,480
APGA – 55
APM – 20
APP- 11
BP – 11
LP- 3,200
NNPP- 52
NRM – 18
PDP- 5,173
PRP- 102
SDP- 42
YPP- 113
ZLP – 129
15. IDANRE
A – 27
AA- 12
AAC- 44
ADC- 336
ADP – 44
APC- 13,061
APGA – 55
APM – 31
APP- 17
BP- 15
LP- 2,262
NNPP- 24
NRM- 37
PDP – 10,552
PRP – 10
SDP – 26
YPP- 25
ZLP – 409
16. AKOKO NORTH-WEST
A – 02
AA – 01
AAC – 17
ADC – 196
ADP – 93
APC – 24,613
APGA – 27
APM -09
APP- 04
BP- 03
LP – 736
NNPP- 08
NRM – 09
PDP – 5,200
PRP – 04
SDP- 63
YPP- 04
ZLP – 29
17. ONDO WEST
A – 52
AA- 18
AAC – 85
ADC- 647
ADP – 125
APC – 24,053
APGA – 54
APM- 36
APP – 42
BP- 21
LP – 6171
NNPP – 161
NRM- 23
PDP – 8,534
PRP – 19
SDP – 497
YPP- 34
ZLP- 912
18. IRELE
A – 11
AA – 11
AAC – 23
ADC – 252
ADP – 52
APC – 17,334
APGA- 30
APM- 08
APP – 05
BP – 02
LP – 704
NNPP- 06
NRM- 15
PDP – 6,523
SDP -05
YPP-05
ZLP – 11
ACCREDITED : 571,402
VOTES CAST : 570,017
VOTES REJECTED: 19,009