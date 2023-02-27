Tinubu wins in Ondo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has emerged winner of the presidential election in Ondo State.

Tinubu polled a total of 369,924 votes to emerge victorious.

He was trailed from a distance by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered a total of 115,463 votes.

While Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, came third with a total tally of 47,350 votes.

Tinubu won in all the18 local government areas with a wide margin. The highest votes for the APC came from Akure South LGA, where the party got over 45,000 votes.

The party also received a large number of votes from Ondo North Senatorial District and sealed the victory with votes from Odigbo, Ese-Odo and Ilaje in the Southern senatorial district.

The State Returning Officer for the presidential election and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University , Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina announced the results at INEC headquarters in Akure after the presentation of results by the Collation Officers from the eighteen council Areas.

Our correspondent, who monitored the exercise reports that party agents appended their signatures on the result sheets after the collation was concluded at midnight while the State Returning Officer , Professor Fashina appreciated the stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election.

THE BREAKDOWN:

ONDO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

1.ESE ODO

AA – 10

APC- 11160

APGA- 7

APM- 10

APP 1

BP- 4

LP -1706

NNPP -28

NRM- 18

PDP- 8200

PRP- 5

SDP- 4

YPP- 4

ZLP- 127

2. ILAJE

A -9

AA- 3

AAC- 11

ADC- 142

ADP- 5

APC- 9173

APGA -23

APM- 13

APP- 5

BP -2

LP -1143

NNPP- 17

NRM- 9

PDP- 6780

PRP- 5

SDP- 4

YPP- 11

ZLP- 59

3. AKURE SOUTH

A -74

AA -36

AAC- 119

ADC- 768

ADP- 162

APC- 45694

APGA- 100

APM- 36

APP- 47

BP -39

LP -13950

NNPP- 136

NRM- 26

PDP- 9047

PRP- 8

SDP- 77

YPP- 25

ZLP- 1302

4. ODIGBO

A -49

AA -27

AAC- 86

ADC- 396

ADP- 103

APC- 27521

APGA -164

APM- 49

APP- 15

BP -18

LP -3507

NNPP- 243

NRM- 47

PDP- 7786

PRP- 12

SDP- 41

YPP- 26

ZLP- 275

5. OKITIPUPA

A -28

AA -5

AAC- 40

ADC- 316

ADP- 69

APC- 26114

APGA- 33

APM 18

APP- 10

BP -33

LP -1826

NNPP- 19

NRM- 19

PDP- 12025

PRP- 10

SDP- 12

YPP- 20

ZLP- 243

6. AKURE NORTH

ADC- 288

APC- 14,261

LP -2,945

ANPP -69

PDP- 4,633

7. ONDO EAST

ADC- 150

APC- 8,390

LP -2,004,

NNPP -55 PDP-3,912

8. IFEDORE

ADC- 63

APC- 15,055

LP -957,

NNPP- 14

PDP- 5,360

9. AKOKO SOUTH EAST

ADC- 97

APC- 10,765

LP -470

NNPP- 7

PDP- 3,016

10. AKOKO SOUTH-WEST

ADC- 427,

ADP- 91,

APC- 28,367,

LP -920,

NNPP- 28,

NRM- 9

PDP- 5,376,

11. OSE

ADC- 7

APC- 14,376

LP -2031

NNPP- 23

PDP -476

12. ILE-OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:

A – 13

AA- 06

AAC- 23

ADC- 215

ADP – 54

APC – 14,750

APGA- 457

APM- 19

APP- 05

LP- 1,576

NNPP – 27

NRM- 26

PDP- 6,129

PRP – 19

SDP- 12

YPP- 19

ZLP – 141

13. AKOKO NORTH -EAST

A- 07

AA- 08

AAC- 17

ADP – 20

APC – 25, 757

LP – 1,242

NNPP – 016

NRM – 11

PDP – 2,400

PRP – 01

SDP – 23

YPP – 04

ZLP – 040

14. OWO

A – 42

AA – 13

AAC – 36

ADC -445

ADP – 100

APC- 29,480

APGA – 55

APM – 20

APP- 11

BP – 11

LP- 3,200

NNPP- 52

NRM – 18

PDP- 5,173

PRP- 102

SDP- 42

YPP- 113

ZLP – 129

15. IDANRE

A – 27

AA- 12

AAC- 44

ADC- 336

ADP – 44

APC- 13,061

APGA – 55

APM – 31

APP- 17

BP- 15

LP- 2,262

NNPP- 24

NRM- 37

PDP – 10,552

PRP – 10

SDP – 26

YPP- 25

ZLP – 409

16. AKOKO NORTH-WEST

A – 02

AA – 01

AAC – 17

ADC – 196

ADP – 93

APC – 24,613

APGA – 27

APM -09

APP- 04

BP- 03

LP – 736

NNPP- 08

NRM – 09

PDP – 5,200

PRP – 04

SDP- 63

YPP- 04

ZLP – 29

17. ONDO WEST

A – 52

AA- 18

AAC – 85

ADC- 647

ADP – 125

APC – 24,053

APGA – 54

APM- 36

APP – 42

BP- 21

LP – 6171

NNPP – 161

NRM- 23

PDP – 8,534

PRP – 19

SDP – 497

YPP- 34

ZLP- 912

18. IRELE

A – 11

AA – 11

AAC – 23

ADC – 252

ADP – 52

APC – 17,334

APGA- 30

APM- 08

APP – 05

BP – 02

LP – 704

NNPP- 06

NRM- 15

PDP – 6,523

SDP -05

YPP-05

ZLP – 11

ACCREDITED : 571,402

VOTES CAST : 570,017

VOTES REJECTED: 19,009