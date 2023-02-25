Tinubu votes, says I would win

Bola Tinubu the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) voted at about 10: 30 in his polling unite O85 in Alausa Ikeja.

Tinubu voted amid cheers from his supporters, party members and the media.

Speaking to Journalists after casting his vote, the APC candidate said he was optimistic of wining the presidential election and ruled out the possibility of congratulating any of his opponents.

Meanwhile, as at 11am voting was yet commence in several part of the state, especially in Ayeilegun in Ejigbo LCDA, Oshodi-Isolo local government area where INEC officials and election materials have not arrive.

Voters were stranded across the polling units, while some have gone back to their houses.

But some of the voters have vowed to stay and cast their votes for their preferred candidates.