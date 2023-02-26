Tinubu sweeps Ekiti as Olujimi, two others lose senatorial seats to APC

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Sunday declared winner of the presidential poll in Ekiti State, having polled a total of 201,484 votes to defeat other candidates in the election held across 16 local government areas of the State.

The APC candidate was trailed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) with 89,554 and 11,397 votes, respectively.

Akeem Lasisi, a Professor and Collation Officer, Ekiti State Presidential Election, announced the results at INEC Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Capital.

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Senatorial Elections held in the three Senatorial Districts of Ekiti State

In Ekiti Central Senatorial District, incumbent Senator, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele was declared by the INEC the winner of the Senatorial poll.

Bamidele, who will be the first Senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected back to National Assembly since 1999, pollled 69,351 to defeat his close rival, Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 26,181

In Ekiti South, the APC Candidate,Yemi Adaramodu was also declared by INEC as the winner to defeat the incumbent Senator, Biodun Olujimi.

According to INEC, Yemi Adaramodu polled, 63,189 votes to defeat his closest rival Biodun Olujimi, who scored 36,191 votes

Also Cyril Fasuyi of the APC was announced by INEC as the winner of Ekiti North Senatorial District.

INEC Returning officer for Ekiti North, Dosu Malomo, a Profressor, announced the result in Ido Ekiti.

Malomo said Cyril Fasuyi of the APC scored 54,224 votes to beat the PDP candidate, Funso Ayeni, who polled 39,976 to come second, while Akinloye oladele of the SDP came third with 1,739 votes.