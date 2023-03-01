Tinubu invites Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, others for nation building

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has appealed to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party ( NNPP) and other presidential candidates in the just concluded 2023 polls to team up with him in moving Nigeria forward.

The The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 general election

He polled 8, 794, 726 to defeat Atiku who scored 6,984, 520 and Obi who garnered, 6,101,533 while Kwankwaso got 1,496,687.

Tinubu in his acceptance speech shortly after the declaration a APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, Abuja appealed to his co-contestants to put the election behind and unite with him for a better Nigeria.

The President-elect promised to work with Nigerians of different creeds to make the country a destiny of returning home to contribute to national development.

“This is a serious mandate- I hereby accept it. To serve you and not to be your leader. To work with you and make Nigeria a great. I appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team together.

“It is the only nation we have. It is one country that we must build together. To build together, we must work for the unity of the country. We must not work as that orchestra that does not have a conductor, and we have elected a conductor.

“I promise I will work with you to make Nigeria a destiny of returning home to contribute to the development of the country,” he said.

Tinubu expressed commitment to the development of the country in all sectors of the economy and particularly assured the youths that under his presidency, there will no strikes, hence their four years programme will run as planned.

He thanked Nigerians for given him the mandate, saying he will be the president for all and irrespective of party and other affiliations.

The former Lagos governor expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and his family, the national leadership of the APC, the Progressive Governors Forum, the APC campaign council and all party faithful for his victory and success of the party at polls.