Technology has stopped ballot snatching, others says ex-Ondo Gov, Mimiko

Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has said that deployment of technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has helped to stem incidences of ballot snatching and vote buying.

Mimiko, who spoke after voting at his Open space polling unit 20, ward 7 Ondo West local government area of the state, expressed optimism that the outcome of the election is accepted by the people

He described the election as peaceful and processes less stressful.

He said he received information that some persons were intimidating voters in some rural communities.