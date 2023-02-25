Situation report and Makinde voting

As early as possible, there presence of soldiers and other security agents in most strategic areas within Ibadan metropolis.

Around 6.30 am voters tripped out in numbers to cast their votes in various polling stations within the ancient city.

As there were large in some areas, there were low turnout in some.

It was a massive tourout of voters at most polling stations within the Ibadan metropolis

At Olodo grammar school , polling unit 9, ward five Egbeda local government area ,INEC officials arrived around 7 am. While Accreditation and voting started around 8

Security agents were also ground to maintain law and order

Also, at Olodo market open space. Polling unit 25 ,in Egbeda local government area, the INEC officials arrived after 8 am while voting began around after 9 am . Egbeda local government area.

In Felele area of Ibadan, INEC staff and voting materials arrived at Polling Units 22, 23 and 24 in ward 12 at 8:45 am.

Before this , voters had arrived as early as 7:30 am.

It was gathered that names eligible voters for polling units 23 and 24 had already taken place but some miscreants had torn off some papers on which the names were printed and pasted on walls.

As at to 9 am , set up of the polling unit and display of names of eligible voters (for PU 22) started

While at ward 9 SW8(1) Challenge, Ibadan South West, Oyo State, voting commenced at polling units 12 and 13, around 9 am

There were however low turnout as over 800 eligible voters are expected at the two units.

Governor Seyi Makinde, wife vote in Ibadan.

Seyi Makinde Governor of Oyo State and his wife, Tamunominini voted at Ward 11, polling unit one, Abayomi area in Ibadan North East LGA.

They voted at exactly 10:10 am on February 25, 2023.

Makinde who expressed satisfaction with the electoral process so far implored voters to exercise patient with those in charge of the exercise.

He however urged electorate .to exercise their civic responsibility.