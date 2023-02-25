Security agents patrol Kuje following disruptions

Security officials of different agencies have started patrolling Kuje following the disruptions which occurred at about 04:00pm

BusinessDay observed a convoy of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and the Nigeria Police heavily armed moving around and checking the activities of the other polling units.

Speaking to a Labour Party agent who didn’t want to identify himself, he said he was suddenly slapped from behind and people started attacking him and others close to him.

“They collected the ballot paper began to tear it, before I could ask what his problem was they started slapping me from all corners. I thought it was a personal issue but before I knew it he carried the ballot box and began to destroy it,” he said.

Currently, in most polling units around Kuje, the votes are being counted in the presence of many voters who are waiting to get the results.