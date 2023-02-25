Picture of the SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo casting his vote at unit 19, ward 10, Barracks Road, Ondo City.

Adebayo, who spoke with journalists after voting said “so far, everything is working well and I just want to urge Nigerians to come out and vote and we as a party we belief in democracy we should all think of Nigeria today. Government is not powerful today but Nigerians because they are the one that will vote for the candidate of their choice I think everybody should come out no matter whom you’re voting for.

“My advise to all my supporters and members across the states is that they have seen and heard it that I’m still in the race. They should come out now and vote for all candidates of our party, SDP. I’m on the ballot today, if I win today I will be in the ballot again, so democracy is not for one person but it is for the country.

“Election day it is for the Nigerians and if the power of vote is understood by the people there would be stabled of country.