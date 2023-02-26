Salam wins re-election for Osun’s Ede/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bamidele Salam, the lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South-Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency of Osun state as the winner of the last Saturday House of Representatives election.

Salam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious after defeating Atanda Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

Announcing result of the election the INEC returning officer, Muritala Monsuru said the PDP lawmaker polled 64,236 votes while Bello of the APC came second with 35,444 votes.

In his reaction after the official declaration of the result, Bamidele Salam expressed gratitude to God, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, the Adeleke political dynasty and the good people of the constituency for the renewed trust and confidence reposed in him.

He assured the people of his readiness to rededicate himself to the cause of his engagement as a lawmaker and representative of the people of the federal constituency.