Residents lament as BVAS fails in Akure

Some voters in Oba Ile, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo state, on Saturday have remained stranded as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC BVAS machine was unable to read their voters cards.

At ward 09 unit 05, NTA, Oba Ile, most of the electorates that spoke with journalists said they came as early as 8:00am and that they will wait till the issue is resolved.

The residents who are determined to vote said the malfunctioning machine has denied them of voting for their preferred candidates.

On her part, Funmilayo Odeyemi said why would INEC try to discourage those who are determined to cast their votes.

“This is discouraging. I have been here since 10am and I’m still here at 4:00pm

“I am going to wait and see what will happen. I can’t imagine leaving my house to exercise my right and only to be disenfranchised. It is disheartening”, she said.

Also speaking, Kemi Omoloja, who said she has been there since 8:30am, posited that she has spent about eight hours without casting her vote.

She said people are determined to vote, that is why some of them are still waiting till its resolved.

As at the time of filing this report, some of the voters who were agitated, enthused that until they vote, they will not go back home.