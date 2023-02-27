Presidential election winner hangs on combined votes from Northwest and Northeast

Final election figures showing a combined total for the PDP and the APC will give a clear picture of who has won Saturday’s presidential election according to analysts following the results being declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The North Central region is going primarily to Labour as well as the other parties and there has also been a strong showing of SDP in some locations in the region.

Read also: Elections! Economically Speaking …

The showing of the APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his stronghold of the South-West puts him about one million votes ahead of the pack but if the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar garners enough support from the North-East and North-West to erase Tinubu’s lead, then Atiku will be in a strong position to win the election, data analysts said.

With the three-horse race arising from the strong showing of Labour party’s Peter Obi’s across most of the southern part of the country including Rivers, the analysts say any of the candidates that receives up to 8 million votes will have the chance of winning or precipitating a run-off.

According to BusinessDay reporters, Atiku’s victory in Katsina and his good showing in Kaduna while it does not say much about how the final picture will look, it will serve the candidate well at the end.