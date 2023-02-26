Presidential Election: Obi floors opponents in Kuje

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi received the highest number of votes from Nigerians in Kuje, Abuja.

The results which was announced Sunday evening at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kuje, after been collated from polling units showed that Obi garnered a total vote of 14,257, Bola Tinubu, APC’s candidate received 10,648 while PDP scored 10, 028.

For senatorial votes, PDP led with 13,830 votes while APC and Labour Party had 10,644 and 10,315 respectively.

BusinessDay had earlier reported disruption in a major polling centre that had four polling units as well as another unit in Chibiri which had a malfunctioning Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS), however all the submitted results have been moved to the FCT collation centre.