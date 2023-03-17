Police assure of adequate security in Osun

Peter Abaoymi, Commissioner of Police in charge of election duty in Osun, has assured residents of adequate security as they go out to cast their votes on Saturday.

Speaking with journalists on Friday in Osogbo, Abayomi said the police, in partnership with other security agencies, had mapped out strategies to ensure no breakdown of law and order during the House of Assembly election.

Abayomi said he had scheduled a meeting with other security heads in the state to ensure there are no security lapses on Saturday.

He said there would be total restriction of vehicular movement on election day, and that only accredited journalists and authorised persons or workers would be allowed movement.

The CP advised residents to be wary of fake, inciting news on social media, warning nobody should set the state on fire with misinformation and disinformation.

Also speaking, Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke, assured residents of the commission’s readiness to conduct a free and peaceful election, with the support of the police and other security agencies.

Agboke, however, warned those with plans to attack INEC collation centres in order to disrupt activities therein, to desist from carrying out such plans as the centres would be heavily guarded.

He said there were cases of attacks on collation centres during the Feb. 25 election and that INEC had re-strategised to forestall a recurrence on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun would only be having a state house of assembly election on Saturday as the state governorship election was held on July 16, 2022.