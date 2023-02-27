PDP wins Zaki Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Shehu Dan-Abba of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Feb. 25 election

for Zaki Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Inuwa Mohammmed, on Monday in Zaki, declared Dan-Abba as the

winner, who polled 22, 067 votes.

He announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Umar Tata, came second with 14,798

votes, while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Dauda Katagum got 1,834 votes.

Mohammed said “having certified the requirements of the law, Mr Dan-Abba returned elected

as the member representing Zaki Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.