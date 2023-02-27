PDP wins Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency election in Yobe

Alhaji Jakduwa Kaikaku, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate

has won the Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency election in Yobe.

Declaring the result of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Aeembly elections in Gashua on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Sada of Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, said Kaikaku scored 31,119 votes.

He added that Zanna Machina of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 19,955 votes, while Ahmed

Abdulrashid of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) came a distant third with 1,822 votes.

He said “having scored the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, Jakduwa Kaikaku, is hereby

declared the winner and returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC lost the constituency for the first time since 1999.