PDP rejects Lagos West/Central NASS election results

Candidates of the Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded national assembly election, have appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider their petitions against the collated results in the Lagos West and Lagos Central Senatorial Districts in of the state,

They pointed out that they didn’t lose the elections going by the results obtained by their agents from each of the polling units in their districts.

Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, and Wale Gomez, PDP candidates for Lagos West and Lagos Central senatorial districts respectively, raised the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to them, the results obtained by their agents from each of the polling units in their districts did not indicate they lost the election.

Adewale, who is also a former Lagos State PDP chairman, alleged that most of the results were altered at various levels of collations.

He said he won the election in Alimosho, Agege, Ojo, and Badagry local government areas before the results were allegedly changed through the back door, adding that the party had all the results from various polling units as declared by the polling officials as well as those collated by the party agents.

“We have these results intact. What we discovered was that the results were unnecessarily delayed to give room for manipulation.

“How can we lose an election that we have won convincingly at the polling units?” he queried.

According to him, all entreaties to collation officers at various levels of collations to fact-check the results with BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) proved abortive.

Also speaking, Gomez said that it was the right of every Nigerian to have his or her vote counted, alleging compromise by INEC officials.

The PDP standard bearer urged INEC to count real results, declaring that he won massively In Eti-Osa in the just concluded poll.