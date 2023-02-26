PDP alerts of tension brewing in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara over results manipulation

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on Sunday alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) of tension brewing in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and others states, over plans to manipulate Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls results in the states.

The party in its Official PDP Twitter handle, in strongest term, demanded that the Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairman of INEC

prevails on the commission officers in not to tamper with the results in Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states.

The party alleged that each of the states has been given the sum of N11b each to rig the election results in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC) and its candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“ This situation is heightening tension in the states, and is capable if triggering a breakdown of law and order in these states if not immediately addressed and election results as cast at the polling units are not transparently collated

“Our party has been informed that this nefarious by the Governors of responsible for stalling collation of election results in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Kano and other states, where the APC candidate is alleged to have released N11b per State to rig elections in his favour

The party, while congratulating Nigerians for the peaceful elections despite the violence and desperation of the APC to scuttle the process, urged them to remain calm, and resilient until the final declarations of results.

The party however, urged INEC to not only ensure prompt uploading of results, but also continue to make the Result Viewing Portal available to the public, in the interest of transparency.

The party also assured Nigerians that the hope which Atiku symbolizes as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.

“To ensure a very transparent and credible collation process, in such a manner that guarantee that all votes count and that the will of the people is respected”