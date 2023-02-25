Oyo Deputy governor , Lawal , wife vote in Kishi

Adebayo Lawal, Oyo Deputy Governor and his wife, Ajibola Lawal, cast their voted at 10 am in Kishi Irepo Local Government Area .

The deputy governor arrived at Polling Unit 4, ward 6 by at 9:56a.m. and got successfully verified by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at 9:58 a.m. and voted at 10 am.

Lawal who spoke with newsmen said he was satisfied with the conduct of the exercise at the unit.

While saying the saying that the process was fast since accreditation and voting were done simultaneously thump up the peaceful atmosphere witnessed during the exercise.

He however advised residents to maintain the peace while enjoining them to remain patient to enable them to vote within the stipulated time frame.

Also at Ogbomoso, and Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo state, there were massive turn out of voters at some polling units.

The election were peaceful in many areas visited as the BVAS machines working perfectly and the electorates were voting immediately after the accreditation exercise.

A visit to Iregba Baptist Secondary School Market area, Iregba ward 06; Unit 006 Primary School 2 and Iresa-Adu Town Hall ward 5: Unit 6 and 7 all in Surulere Local government area of Ogbomoso showed electorate queue up to cast their votes.

Other units visited were Ibapon Ode Baale Ward 4; unit 5 and 6, Ogbomoso High School Ward 2, Unit 24, Osupa Day Baptist School Ogbomoso, ward 9; Unit 5 and 6.

Executive chairman ,Ogbomoso South Local Government, Oyedokun Timothy who voted in Ward 2, Unit 24, Ogbomoso High School, expressed his satisfaction about the level of turn out at the polling unit.

According to him, the election is going on well, the accreditation with the BVAS Machines is fantastic, we don’t have to go back home and come back for voting, we are voting immediately after the accreditation exercise and it’s great, and we hope that it’s not tampered with, our votes we’ve casted can actually count with this BVAS technology.”

“With this INEC is going to give us credible elections, at least I’m so sure of 85 percent in my opinion.

Oyo Deputy governor , Bayo Lawal casting his vote at at Polling Unit 4, ward 6, Irepo Local Government Area