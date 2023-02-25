Overcrowding stalls voting in Nasarawa community

Voters in Barkin Ado Primary School, Karu in Nasarawa State have complained bitterly of congestion at the centre resulting to slowing of the voting process, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

They made this observation on Saturday during the Presidential and House of Assembly Elections in Nasarawa

Femi Samuel, said INEC should put more efforts in the training of Ad-hoc staff so that there would be sanity in the electoral process.

“It is obvious that the officers are not well trained at all, you can see that it is even the voters that are telling them what to do.

“Everywhere there is confusion on this place, if they were properly trained, they can easily handle the numbers no matter how overwhelming.

“So, training of the officers is key and also the decentralisation of the polling centres, though I understand they did but this centre still needs to be further depopulated,” Samuel said.

For John Asawa, the situation was not that bad, “I vote here every election year and there is an improvement this time, if the people cooperate it can be done.

“If the officers will make the people move back the officials can do their job faster and we all can vote peacefully.

“You see that the people are very willing to change the narrative and some have even vowed to stay and see their votes counted.

“I wish Nigeria the best, even in the U.S. there is nowhere the election is 100 per cent rig proof but we pray that God’s will will be done in Nigeria.

Another voter, Ekong Bassey, said since they have left there homes to come and choose a leader said even though the process was hectic but they were determined to cast their vote and see them counted.

“Thanks to the new electoral process I believe that the election will come out well and it will be for the good of our nation.

“INEC should have brought in more officials, they are supposed to have organised more personnel and more materials more than what we are seeing here,” he said.

Eteng Odenke on her part said due to the suffering, said Nigerians did not deserve what they were going through don’t

“With the exposure that INEC has had so far, I think INEC has reached the stage where every Nigerian can stay in their homes and cast their votes, this method should be abolished.

” But come rain come, shine we must vote today, Nigeria must survive,” Odenke said.