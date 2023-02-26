Osun NASS Election Update: PDP clears NASS seats
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) , Osun State has cleared all the National Assembly seats in the state.
The PDP won in all the three Senatorial districts and the nine Federal Constituencies.
Fadeyi Olubiyi (Osun Central), defeated Senator Basiru Ajibola, the Senate spokesperson, Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), who was reelected and Lere Oyewumi (Osun West).
Olubiyi polled 134,229 votes to defeat Ajibola who polled 117,609 votes.Fadahunsi polled 127,877 votes while Israel Famurewa, APC candidate polled 95670 votes and Oyewumi polled 138,476 votes to defeat Amidu Tadese of APC who polled 104,459.
The result of the 9 federal constitucies is as follows as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):
*BOLUWADURO/IFEDAYO/ ILA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 16725
LP 109
NNPP 34
PDP 26242
AKANNI CLEMENT ADEMOLA OF PDP WON
*ODO-OTIN/IFELODUN/BORIPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 35911
LP 337
NNPP 108
PDP 41389
ADETUNJI ABIDEMI OLUSOJI OF PDP WON
*AYEDAADE/ IREWOLE/ ISOKAN FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 37832
LP 291
NNPP 73
PDP 39124
OLADEBO LANRE OMOLEYE OF PDP WON
*EDE NORTH/ EDE SOUTH/ EGBEDORE/ EJIGBO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 35444
LP 1193
NNPP 1470
PDP 64236
SALAM BAMIDELE OF PDP WON
*ATAKUNMOSA EAST/ ATAKUNMOSA WEST/ ILESHA EAST/ ILESHA WEST FEDERAL CONSTUENCY*
APC 25859
LP 1701
NNPP 91
PDP 41437
OMIRIN EMMANUEL OLUSANYA OF PDP WON
*AYEDIRE/ IWO/ OLA-OLUWA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 31255
LP 204
NNPP 66
PDP 35678
MUDASHIRU LUKMAN ALANI OF PDP WON
*IFE CENTRAL/ IFE NORTH/ IFE SOUTH/ IFE EAST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 51051
LP 3716
NNPP 333
PDP 53078
AJILESORO TAOFEEK ABIMBOLA OF PDP WON
*IREPODUN/ OLORUNDA/ OSOGBO/ OROLU FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 58992
LP 1930
NNPP 111
PDP 71677
ADEWALE MORUFU ADEBAYO OF PDP WON
*OBOKUN/ ORIADE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*
APC 18412
LP 275
NNPP 56
PDP 31907
OKE BUSAYO OLUWOLE OF PDP WON