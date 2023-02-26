Osun NASS Election Update: PDP clears NASS seats

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) , Osun State has cleared all the National Assembly seats in the state.

The PDP won in all the three Senatorial districts and the nine Federal Constituencies.

Fadeyi Olubiyi (Osun Central), defeated Senator Basiru Ajibola, the Senate spokesperson, Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), who was reelected and Lere Oyewumi (Osun West).

Olubiyi polled 134,229 votes to defeat Ajibola who polled 117,609 votes.Fadahunsi polled 127,877 votes while Israel Famurewa, APC candidate polled 95670 votes and Oyewumi polled 138,476 votes to defeat Amidu Tadese of APC who polled 104,459.

The result of the 9 federal constitucies is as follows as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC):

*BOLUWADURO/IFEDAYO/ ILA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 16725

LP 109

NNPP 34

PDP 26242

AKANNI CLEMENT ADEMOLA OF PDP WON

*ODO-OTIN/IFELODUN/BORIPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 35911

LP 337

NNPP 108

PDP 41389

ADETUNJI ABIDEMI OLUSOJI OF PDP WON

*AYEDAADE/ IREWOLE/ ISOKAN FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 37832

LP 291

NNPP 73

PDP 39124

OLADEBO LANRE OMOLEYE OF PDP WON

*EDE NORTH/ EDE SOUTH/ EGBEDORE/ EJIGBO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 35444

LP 1193

NNPP 1470

PDP 64236

SALAM BAMIDELE OF PDP WON

*ATAKUNMOSA EAST/ ATAKUNMOSA WEST/ ILESHA EAST/ ILESHA WEST FEDERAL CONSTUENCY*

APC 25859

LP 1701

NNPP 91

PDP 41437

OMIRIN EMMANUEL OLUSANYA OF PDP WON

*AYEDIRE/ IWO/ OLA-OLUWA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 31255

LP 204

NNPP 66

PDP 35678

MUDASHIRU LUKMAN ALANI OF PDP WON

*IFE CENTRAL/ IFE NORTH/ IFE SOUTH/ IFE EAST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 51051

LP 3716

NNPP 333

PDP 53078

AJILESORO TAOFEEK ABIMBOLA OF PDP WON

*IREPODUN/ OLORUNDA/ OSOGBO/ OROLU FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 58992

LP 1930

NNPP 111

PDP 71677

ADEWALE MORUFU ADEBAYO OF PDP WON

*OBOKUN/ ORIADE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY*

APC 18412

LP 275

NNPP 56

PDP 31907

OKE BUSAYO OLUWOLE OF PDP WON