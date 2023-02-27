Ortom loses senatorial bid to former adviser, Zam

Governor Samuel Ortom of Ortom of Benue State of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost last Saturday’s senatorial election to Titus Zam, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Zam was Ortom’s Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while they were together in APC before the governor defected to the PDP in 2018.

The former Gwer-west local government chairman polled 143,151 votes to defeat the former minister of state for trade who scored 106,882 while Labour Party’s candidate, Mark Gbillah scored 51,950.

Announcing the results at the senatorial district headquarters in North Bank, Makurdi, the returning officer, Rufus Shato declared Zam winner of the senatorial election.

However, Abba Moro, the candidate of the PDP has won his re-election into the Benue South senatorial district.

Moro polled 76,459 votes to defeat his closest rival, Daniel Onjeh of the APC who garnered 59,959 while Joe Ojobo, the Labour Party candidate, scored 40,194.

The returning officer for Benue South senatorial district, Robert Tee, declared Moro winner of the election.