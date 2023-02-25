Olubadan thumps up INEC, Nigerians on peaceful poll

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election held across the country which was described as peaceful and hitch-free.

Oba Balogun gave this commendation in his reaction to the poll which took place between 8.30am and 2.30pm earlier in the day according to the schedule of the electoral umpire in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola.

The monarch expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election according to reports made available to him by his various subjects in diverse areas of the metropolis, stating that “I’m satisfied with the reports I got so far which was a reflection of the determination and the promise by the electoral body to give us election that we would be proud of.

“It is gratifying to note that all the innovations being brought into our electoral system worked according to plan and projections. It was a product of commitment and can-do spirit that Nigerians are noted for. I salute our electoral umpire and urge for improvement in any area of the system that needs further modification. I foresee a situation that in the nearest future, we will be sitting in the comfort of our rooms and cast our votes”, Olubadan added.

Oba Balogun also praised the electorates for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes and for their orderliness at the voting centres. He remarked that the peaceful manner the citizens cast their votes was a pointer to the fact that the admonitions of leaders to the people ahead of the poll fell not in deaf ears which he said earned them his commendation as well.

As both the contestants and their supporters await the outcome of the day’s exercise, the monarch enjoined them to keep their minds open and be ready to take whatever the results show, saying, “I want to enjoin everybody to keep open minds as far as the results are concerned. Just as everybody reserves the right to win, the reality is that some would win, some would lose. Let’s all be sportsman alike. If we win, fine, if it is the opposite, to God be the glory as well.

“Every contestant and supporters have done your best in the run up to today’s contest and whatever the outcome is should be taken with all equanimity and the wish of the majority of our people, who we have offered ourselves to serve. There’s always another time. I congratulate Nigerians for the election, believing that the results would reflect the genuine wishes of our people”, Olubadan stated further.