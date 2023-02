Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba Ahmed, vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party respectively have called on Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the presidential election results because it has not complied with the stipulations of the Electoral Act on BVAS and electronic transmission of results.

Okowa and Baba-Ahmed made the call Tuesday at a joint press conference in Abuja.

Details soon..