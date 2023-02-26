Official: Tinubu wins presidential election in Ekiti, Atiku, Obi trail behind

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election in Ekiti State held on Saturday.

Akeem Lasisi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for Ekiti State presidential polls, Akeem Lasisi announced the result at National Collation Centre, Abuja on Sunday.

According to the results, the APC’s Tinubu polled a total of 201,494 to defeat his revival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 89,554.

Read also: BVAS Controversy: INEC blames ‘technical hitches’ for inactive portal

The results also showed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate scored 11,397 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party candidate garnered 264 votes.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun in Osun State,

said Ekiti has a total of 987,923 registered voters out of which the number of accredited voters 315,058.

He said total votes cast stood at 314,470 and total valid vote cast, 308,171 while the number of rejected votes is 6,301.