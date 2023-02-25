Observation: Cases of voters misdemeanor, thuggery attack, others

Saturday’s voting in Lagos hasn’t been without cases of thug attacks on voters and electoral officers, voter intimidation, voter misdemeanors, and other cases of concern that are capable of jeopardising the credibility of the entire exercise.

In some polling units, there were cases of alleged absence of security officers or complacency of security officers with thugs of a political party.

Many fears, as captured on social media, especially Twitter, showed that a lot of people who were willing and able to vote were disenfranchised by this singular act. A clear case of thuggery attack was that of a woman that who was allegedly beaten up by thugs.

APC 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗴𝘀 wounded her & she still back to her polling unit to vote.

APC 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗴𝘀 wounded her & she still back to her polling unit to vote.

She is the heroine of this election.