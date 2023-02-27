Obi wins presidential elections in Enugu State with 428,640 votes

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, leads polls in Enugu State with a total of 428,640 votes.
Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent is no match in Enugu, as he records a mere 4,772 votes.
Obi beat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 15,749. New Nigerian Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 1,808.
18 political parties participated in the elections.
Maduebibisi Iwe, collation officer of the presidential election in Enugu State and VC, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, declared the election results.
Iwe said that a total of 482,990 voters were accredited out of the 2,112,793 registered voters in the state. According to the collation officer, the number of valid votes is 456,424 while rejected ballots were 12,467.
Full details below:
Presidential election results from Enugu State
February 27, 2023
ANINRI
No of registered voters – 80312
Accredited Voters – 12217
A -5
AA -0
AAC -1
ADC -4
ADC 2
APC 64
APGA 18
APM 1
APP -3
BP -11
LP – 11339
NNPP – 30
NRM – 3
PDP -395
PRP – 0
SDP- 1
YPP -0
ZLP- 12
TOTAL VALID VOTES,-11889
REJECTED VOTES – 305
TOTAL VOTE CAST 12194
AWGU
Registered Voters: 104800
Accredited Voters: 21465
A 6
AA 3
AAC 5
ADC 6
ADP 1
APC 221
APGA 51
APN 18
APP 19
BP 18
LP 19803
NNPP 70
NRM 5
PDP 445
PRP 3
SDP 0
YPP 9
ZLP 40
Valid Votes 20713
REJECTED 566
Total Votes Cast.. 21279
Enugu East
Registered Voters: 216477
Accredited Voters: 51234
A: 14
AA: 3
AAC: 7
ADC: 12
ADP: 30
APC: 212
APGA: 99
APN: 18
APP: 15
BP: 42
LP: 48085
NNPP: 203
NRM: 5
PDP: 845
PRP: 3
SDP: 4
YPP: 28
ZLP: 104
Valid Votes: 49729
REJECTED VOTES : 1385
Votes Cast; 51114
Enugu North
NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS
208762
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 46485
A. 14
AA. 6
AAC. 6
ADC. 14
ADP. 13
APC. 229
APGA. 192
APM. 11
APP. 8
BP. 44
LP. 44666
NNPP. 113
NRM 0
PDP. 339
PRP. 16
SDP-. 8
YPP. 15
ZLP 72
VALID VOTES.. 45764
REJECTED VOTES 670
TOTAL VOTES CAST 46434
Enugu South
No. of Registered Voters – 178654
No of Accredited Voters – 40347
A – 4
AA- 4
AAC- 4
ADC -6
ADP -4
APC- 194
APGA- 201
APM 31
APP 3
BP 43
LP 38511
NNPP 70
NRN 64
PDP – 336
PRP – 1
SDP- 5
YPP – 9
ZLP- 64
TOTAL VALID VOTES 39554
REJECTED VOTES -779
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 40333
EZEAGU
Registered Voters; 88877
Accredited voters: 18419
A: 9
AA: 4
AAC 5
ADC 10
ADP 5
APC :186
APGA 89
APM 15
APP 13
BP 24
LP. 16245
NNPP : 106
NRM: 5
PDP :537
PRP.. 3
SDP : 2
YPP: 5
ZLP; 28
VALID VOTES: 17291
REJECTED VOTES: 549
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17840
IGBO ETITI
Number of registered voters: 89636
Number of accredited voters : 28509
A- 9
AAC- 1
AAC-9
ADC 19
ADP 14
APC-476
APGA 75
APM 12
APP :6
BP 22
LP 25001
NNPP 108
NRM 50
PDP 764
PRP 6
SDP- 8
YPP 14
ZLP 52
VALID VOTES: 26646
REJECTED VOTES: 720
Total Votes Cast: 27366
IGBO EZE NORTH
Registered Voters: 134230
Accredited Voters: 27883
A. 7
AA:
ADC:
ADP :12
APC 181
APGA : 70
APN :23
APP: 13
BP : 23
LP: 15125
NNPP: 68
NRM
PDP 1174
YPP 5
ZLP: 66
Total Valid Votes: 16818
Rejected 645
Total Votes Cast: 17463
Igbo Eze South
Registered Voters: 110404
Accredited Voters : 20959
A… 16
AA…. 5
AAC… 6
ADC… 35
ADP….20
APC…. 352
APGA… 104
APN…. 32
APP… 17
BP… 26
LP… 17855
NNPP…. 82
NRM… 13
PDP… 1009
PRP… 11
SDP… 5
YPP… 38
ZLP… 40
Total valid votes 19666
REJECTED VOTES: 719
Total Votes Cast.. 20385
ISI UZO
Registered Voters: 80433
Accredited Voters: 19660
A: 5
AA: 4
AAC: 10
ADC 21
ADP 10
APC: 129
APGA: 97
APN 19
APP: 6
BP 28
LP – 16822
NNPP: 74
NRM: 3
PDP 1768
PRP: 7
SDP-4
YPP: 16
ZLP : 22
NKANU EAST
NO of registered voters 82959
Accredited – 13890
Scores
A 3
AA 14
AAC 6
ADC 6
ADP 1
APC – 94
APGA 25
APN 8
APP
APC 14
LP- 11746
PDP- 1430
Total Valid Votes: 13490
REJECTED 368
Total Votes Cast 13858
Nkanu West
Registered voters 101625
Accredited 16792
A 4
AA 2
AAC 4
ADC 14
ADP 3
APC 343
APGA 93
APN 7
APP 4
BP 15
LP 15026
NNPP 77
NRM 05
PDP 550
PRP 01
SDP- 1
YPP – 7
ZLP 64
TOTAL VALID VOTES 16220
REJECTED VOTES: 560
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 16780
NSUKKA
No of registered voters
Accredited Voters
Registered Voters : 204177
Accredited Voters: 58885
A: 26
AA. 13
AAC 20
ADC 37
ADP 36
APC 433
APGA 126
APN 52
APP 31
BP 59
LP 54245
NNPP 196
NRM 28
PDP 2037
PRP 20
SDP- 22
YPP – 76
ZLP 138
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 60877
REJECTED VOTES: 1290
Total Votes Cast 62167
Oji River
No of registered voters : 83436
Accredited Voters : 20536
A. 6
AA. 2
AAC. 7
ADC. 17
ADP: 5
APC. 280
APGA. 59
APM 9
APP. 5
BP. 21
LP. 17793