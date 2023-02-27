Obi wins presidential elections in Enugu State with 428,640 votes

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, leads polls in Enugu State with a total of 428,640 votes.

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) opponent is no match in Enugu, as he records a mere 4,772 votes.

Obi beat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 15,749. New Nigerian Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 1,808.

18 political parties participated in the elections.

Maduebibisi Iwe, collation officer of the presidential election in Enugu State and VC, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, declared the election results.

Iwe said that a total of 482,990 voters were accredited out of the 2,112,793 registered voters in the state. According to the collation officer, the number of valid votes is 456,424 while rejected ballots were 12,467.

Full details below:

Presidential election results from Enugu State

February 27, 2023

ANINRI

No of registered voters – 80312

Accredited Voters – 12217

A -5

AA -0

AAC -1

ADC -4

ADC 2

APC 64

APGA 18

APM 1

APP -3

BP -11

LP – 11339

NNPP – 30

NRM – 3

PDP -395

PRP – 0

SDP- 1

YPP -0

ZLP- 12

TOTAL VALID VOTES,-11889

REJECTED VOTES – 305

TOTAL VOTE CAST 12194

AWGU

Registered Voters: 104800

Accredited Voters: 21465

A 6

AA 3

AAC 5

ADC 6

ADP 1

APC 221

APGA 51

APN 18

APP 19

BP 18

LP 19803

NNPP 70

NRM 5

PDP 445

PRP 3

SDP 0

YPP 9

ZLP 40

Valid Votes 20713

REJECTED 566

Total Votes Cast.. 21279

Enugu East

Registered Voters: 216477

Accredited Voters: 51234

A: 14

AA: 3

AAC: 7

ADC: 12

ADP: 30

APC: 212

APGA: 99

APN: 18

APP: 15

BP: 42

LP: 48085

NNPP: 203

NRM: 5

PDP: 845

PRP: 3

SDP: 4

YPP: 28

ZLP: 104

Valid Votes: 49729

REJECTED VOTES : 1385

Votes Cast; 51114

Enugu North

NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS

208762

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 46485

A. 14

AA. 6

AAC. 6

ADC. 14

ADP. 13

APC. 229

APGA. 192

APM. 11

APP. 8

BP. 44

LP. 44666

NNPP. 113

NRM 0

PDP. 339

PRP. 16

SDP-. 8

YPP. 15

ZLP 72

VALID VOTES.. 45764

REJECTED VOTES 670

TOTAL VOTES CAST 46434

Enugu South

No. of Registered Voters – 178654

No of Accredited Voters – 40347

A – 4

AA- 4

AAC- 4

ADC -6

ADP -4

APC- 194

APGA- 201

APM 31

APP 3

BP 43

LP 38511

NNPP 70

NRN 64

PDP – 336

PRP – 1

SDP- 5

YPP – 9

ZLP- 64

TOTAL VALID VOTES 39554

REJECTED VOTES -779

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 40333

EZEAGU

Registered Voters; 88877

Accredited voters: 18419

A: 9

AA: 4

AAC 5

ADC 10

ADP 5

APC :186

APGA 89

APM 15

APP 13

BP 24

LP. 16245

NNPP : 106

NRM: 5

PDP :537

PRP.. 3

SDP : 2

YPP: 5

ZLP; 28

VALID VOTES: 17291

REJECTED VOTES: 549

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17840

IGBO ETITI

Number of registered voters: 89636

Number of accredited voters : 28509

A- 9

AAC- 1

AAC-9

ADC 19

ADP 14

APC-476

APGA 75

APM 12

APP :6

BP 22

LP 25001

NNPP 108

NRM 50

PDP 764

PRP 6

SDP- 8

YPP 14

ZLP 52

VALID VOTES: 26646

REJECTED VOTES: 720

Total Votes Cast: 27366

IGBO EZE NORTH

Registered Voters: 134230

Accredited Voters: 27883

A. 7

AA:

ADC:

ADP :12

APC 181

APGA : 70

APN :23

APP: 13

BP : 23

LP: 15125

NNPP: 68

NRM

PDP 1174

YPP 5

ZLP: 66

Total Valid Votes: 16818

Rejected 645

Total Votes Cast: 17463

Igbo Eze South

Registered Voters: 110404

Accredited Voters : 20959

A… 16

AA…. 5

AAC… 6

ADC… 35

ADP….20

APC…. 352

APGA… 104

APN…. 32

APP… 17

BP… 26

LP… 17855

NNPP…. 82

NRM… 13

PDP… 1009

PRP… 11

SDP… 5

YPP… 38

ZLP… 40

Total valid votes 19666

REJECTED VOTES: 719

Total Votes Cast.. 20385

ISI UZO

Registered Voters: 80433

Accredited Voters: 19660

A: 5

AA: 4

AAC: 10

ADC 21

ADP 10

APC: 129

APGA: 97

APN 19

APP: 6

BP 28

LP – 16822

NNPP: 74

NRM: 3

PDP 1768

PRP: 7

SDP-4

YPP: 16

ZLP : 22

NKANU EAST

NO of registered voters 82959

Accredited – 13890

Scores

A 3

AA 14

AAC 6

ADC 6

ADP 1

APC – 94

APGA 25

APN 8

APP

APC 14

LP- 11746

PDP- 1430

Total Valid Votes: 13490

REJECTED 368

Total Votes Cast 13858

Nkanu West

Registered voters 101625

Accredited 16792

A 4

AA 2

AAC 4

ADC 14

ADP 3

APC 343

APGA 93

APN 7

APP 4

BP 15

LP 15026

NNPP 77

NRM 05

PDP 550

PRP 01

SDP- 1

YPP – 7

ZLP 64

TOTAL VALID VOTES 16220

REJECTED VOTES: 560

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 16780

NSUKKA

No of registered voters

Accredited Voters

Registered Voters : 204177

Accredited Voters: 58885

A: 26

AA. 13

AAC 20

ADC 37

ADP 36

APC 433

APGA 126

APN 52

APP 31

BP 59

LP 54245

NNPP 196

NRM 28

PDP 2037

PRP 20

SDP- 22

YPP – 76

ZLP 138

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 60877

REJECTED VOTES: 1290

Total Votes Cast 62167

Oji River

No of registered voters : 83436

Accredited Voters : 20536

A. 6

AA. 2

AAC. 7

ADC. 17

ADP: 5

APC. 280

APGA. 59

APM 9

APP. 5

BP. 21

LP. 17793