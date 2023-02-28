Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku with 331,163 in Edo

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has defeated his opponents after scoring 331,163 votes in last Saturday’s presidential election held in Edo State.

His main contenders, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 144, 471, Atiku Abubakar got 89, 585 while Rabiu Kwankwaso garnered 2, 743.

The other parties received the following votes; Party A 739; AA 329; AAC 530; ADC 2,306; ADP 1,069; APGA 960; APN 661; APP 324; BP 993; NRM 393; PRP 216; SDP 296; YPP 406 and ZLP 4, 082.

Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the State collation officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, who announced the final results on Monday evening at the presidential election results collation centre in Benin City, said the total votes cast in the state was 600,395.

Ndaeyo noted that of the figure, the total valid votes for the state was 581,266 while the entire rejected votes stood at 19,129.

Results of the presidential election in all 18 LGAs of the state as presented by INEC are as follows;

1. Igueben LGA

Registered Voters : 50,557

Accredited voters : 13,004

APC – 2, 419

LP – 6, 449

NNPP – 64

PDP – 3, 530

Total valid votes: 12, 683

Rejected votes: 321

Total vote cast 13, 004

2. Esan Central LGA

Registered Voters : 61,373

Accredited voters : 19, 411

APC – 4, 558

LP -. 10, 192

PDP – 3, 692

NNPP 91

ZLP – 110

Total valid votes : 18,773

Rejected votes : 638

Total vote cast: 19, 411

3. Esan North East LG

Registered Voters – 95,175

Accredited voters – 24,875

APC : 2,589

LP -18,973

PDP – 2,091

NNPP 146

ZLP – 149

Total valid votes :24,236

Rejected votes : 629

Total votes cast : 24,865

4. Esan South East LG

Registered Voters : 81,076

Accredited voters : 20,057

APC – 4,675

LP – 10, 511

NNPP – 61

PDP – 3, 961

ZLP – 73

Total valid votes :19, 589

Rejected votes : 438

Total votes cast : 20,027

5. Egor LG

Registered Voters : 222, 178

Accredited voters : 49, 110

APC – 3, 978

LP – 40, 160

NNPP – 298

PDP – 1, 766

ZLP – 547

Total valid votes : 47,697

Rejected votes: 1,413

Total votes cast – 49, 110

6. Esan West LGA

Registered Voters : 107,861

Accredited voters : 26,634

APC – 3,417

LP – 18,793

NNPP – 170

PDP – 2,630

Total valid votes – 25,722

Rejected votes – 911

Total votes cast – 26,633

7. Uhunmwonde LGA

Registered Voters : 88, 497

Accredited voters : 21, 295

APC – 3, 244

LP – 12, 955

NNPP – 197

PDP – 2, 976

8. Orhiomwon LGA

Registered voters :129, 850

Accredited voters : 24, 895

APC – 6, 527

LP – 9, 049

NNPP – 121

PDP – 4, 668

Total valid votes : 20, 907

Rejected votes : 1, 048

Total votes cast : 21, 955

9. Owan West LGA

Registered voters : 68, 474

Accredited voters : 22, 431

APC – 9,322

LP – 6, 112

NNPP – 27

PDP – 6, 026

Total valid votes : 21, 779

Rejected votes : 652

Total votes cast : 22, 431

10. Owan East LGA:

Registered voters : 101,006

Accredited voters : 34,451

APC – 13,634

LP – 6,786

NNPP – 31

PDP – 9,999

Total valid votes : 30, 749

Rejected votes : 770

Total votes cast : 31, 519

11. Ovia South West LGA

Registered voters – 107,877

Accredited voters – 23,045

APC : 7,692

LP : 8,402

NNPP : 100

PDP : 4,722

Total valid votes – 21,712

Rejected votes – 1,302

Total votes cast – 23,014

12. Oredo LGA

Registered voters – 347, 076

Accredited voters – 76, 010

APC : 6, 701

LP : 60, 295

NNPP: 404

PDP : 3, 925

Total valid votes – 73, 382

Rejected votes – 2, 506

Total votes cast – 75, 887

13. Akoko Edo

Registered voters – 138, 469

Accredited voters – 39, 635

APC : 15, 183

LP : 14, 002

NNPP: 82

PDP : 8, 660

Total valid votes – 38, 340

Rejected votes – 1, 294

Total votes cast – 39, 634

14. Ikpoba-Okha

Registered voters – 388,991

Accredited voters – 80,039

APC : 4, 367

LP : 63, 639

NNPP : 536

PDP : 5, 931

Total valid votes – 77,109

Rejected votes – 2,862

Total votes cast – 79,971

15. Etsako Central LGA

Registered voters : 54,903

Accredited voters : 18,839

APC – 10,008

LP – 3,707

NNPP – 20

PDP – 4,691

Total valid votes = 18,519

Total rejected votes = 310

Total votes cast = 18,829

16 Etsako West

Registered Voters :178,215

Accredited voters -:47,642

APC – 25,581

LP – 11,148

NNPP – 111

PDP -9,143

Total valid votes : 46,535

Rejected votes : 1,107

Total votes cast : 47,642

17. Etsako East

Registered Voters : 95,711

Accredited voters : 28,209

APC – 14,799

LP – 5,506

NNPP – 27

PDP – 6,978

Total valid votes : 27,452

Rejected votes : 737

Total votes cast : 28,189

18. Ovia North East

Registered Voters :166,737

Accredited voters – 37,264

APC – 5, 877

LP -. 24,484

NNPP – 257

PDP -3, 919

Total valid votes : 35,765

Rejected votes : 1,469

Total votes cast : 37,234