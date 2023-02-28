Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku with 331,163 in Edo

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has defeated his opponents after scoring 331,163 votes in last Saturday’s presidential election held in Edo State.
His main contenders, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 144, 471, Atiku Abubakar got 89, 585 while Rabiu Kwankwaso garnered 2, 743.
The other parties received the following votes; Party A 739; AA 329; AAC 530; ADC 2,306; ADP 1,069; APGA 960; APN 661; APP 324; BP 993; NRM 393; PRP 216; SDP 296; YPP 406 and ZLP 4, 082.
Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the State collation officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, who announced the final results on Monday evening at the presidential election results collation centre in Benin City, said the total votes cast in the state was 600,395.
Ndaeyo noted that of the figure, the total valid votes for the state was 581,266 while the entire rejected votes stood at 19,129.
Results of the presidential election in all 18 LGAs of the state as presented by INEC are as follows;
1. Igueben LGA
Registered Voters : 50,557
Accredited voters : 13,004
APC – 2, 419
LP – 6, 449
NNPP – 64
PDP – 3, 530
Total valid votes: 12, 683
Rejected votes: 321
Total vote cast 13, 004
2. Esan Central LGA
Registered Voters : 61,373
Accredited voters : 19, 411
APC – 4, 558
LP -. 10, 192
PDP – 3, 692
NNPP 91
ZLP – 110
Total valid votes : 18,773
Rejected votes : 638
Total vote cast: 19, 411
3. Esan North East LG
Registered Voters – 95,175
Accredited voters – 24,875
APC : 2,589
LP -18,973
PDP – 2,091
NNPP 146
ZLP – 149
Total valid votes :24,236
Rejected votes : 629
Total votes cast : 24,865
4. Esan South East LG
Registered Voters : 81,076
Accredited voters : 20,057
APC – 4,675
LP – 10, 511
NNPP – 61
PDP – 3, 961
ZLP – 73
Total valid votes :19, 589
Rejected votes : 438
Total votes cast : 20,027
5. Egor LG
Registered Voters : 222, 178
Accredited voters : 49, 110
APC – 3, 978
LP – 40, 160
NNPP – 298
PDP – 1, 766
ZLP – 547
Total valid votes : 47,697
Rejected votes: 1,413
Total votes cast – 49, 110
6. Esan West LGA
Registered Voters : 107,861
Accredited voters : 26,634
APC – 3,417
LP – 18,793
NNPP – 170
PDP – 2,630
Total valid votes – 25,722
Rejected votes – 911
Total votes cast – 26,633
7. Uhunmwonde LGA
Registered Voters : 88, 497
Accredited voters : 21, 295
APC – 3, 244
LP – 12, 955
NNPP – 197
PDP – 2, 976
8. Orhiomwon LGA
Registered voters :129, 850
Accredited voters : 24, 895
APC – 6, 527
LP – 9, 049
NNPP – 121
PDP – 4, 668
Total valid votes : 20, 907
Rejected votes : 1, 048
Total votes cast : 21, 955
9. Owan West LGA
Registered voters : 68, 474
Accredited voters : 22, 431
APC – 9,322
LP – 6, 112
NNPP – 27
PDP – 6, 026
Total valid votes : 21, 779
Rejected votes : 652
Total votes cast : 22, 431
10. Owan East LGA:
Registered voters : 101,006
Accredited voters : 34,451
APC – 13,634
LP – 6,786
NNPP – 31
PDP – 9,999
Total valid votes : 30, 749
Rejected votes : 770
Total votes cast : 31, 519
11. Ovia South West LGA
Registered voters – 107,877
Accredited voters – 23,045
APC : 7,692
LP : 8,402
NNPP : 100
PDP : 4,722
Total valid votes – 21,712
Rejected votes – 1,302
Total votes cast – 23,014
12. Oredo LGA
Registered voters – 347, 076
Accredited voters – 76, 010
APC : 6, 701
LP : 60, 295
NNPP: 404
PDP : 3, 925
Total valid votes – 73, 382
Rejected votes – 2, 506
Total votes cast – 75, 887
13. Akoko Edo
Registered voters – 138, 469
Accredited voters – 39, 635
APC : 15, 183
LP : 14, 002
NNPP: 82
PDP : 8, 660
Total valid votes – 38, 340
Rejected votes – 1, 294
Total votes cast – 39, 634
14. Ikpoba-Okha
Registered voters – 388,991
Accredited voters – 80,039
APC : 4, 367
LP : 63, 639
NNPP : 536
PDP : 5, 931
Total valid votes – 77,109
Rejected votes – 2,862
Total votes cast – 79,971
15. Etsako Central LGA
Registered voters : 54,903
Accredited voters : 18,839
APC – 10,008
LP – 3,707
NNPP – 20
PDP – 4,691
Total valid votes = 18,519
Total rejected votes = 310
Total votes cast = 18,829
16 Etsako West
Registered Voters :178,215
Accredited voters -:47,642
APC – 25,581
LP – 11,148
NNPP – 111
PDP -9,143
Total valid votes : 46,535
Rejected votes : 1,107
Total votes cast : 47,642
17. Etsako East
Registered Voters : 95,711
Accredited voters : 28,209
APC – 14,799
LP – 5,506
NNPP – 27
PDP – 6,978
Total valid votes : 27,452
Rejected votes : 737
Total votes cast : 28,189
18. Ovia North East
Registered Voters :166,737
Accredited voters – 37,264
APC – 5, 877
LP -. 24,484
NNPP – 257
PDP -3, 919
Total valid votes : 35,765
Rejected votes : 1,469
Total votes cast : 37,234