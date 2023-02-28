   
BusinessDay

Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku with 331,163 in Edo

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has defeated his opponents after scoring 331,163 votes in last Saturday’s presidential election held in Edo State.

His main contenders, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 144, 471, Atiku Abubakar got 89, 585 while Rabiu Kwankwaso garnered 2, 743.

The other parties received the following votes; Party A 739; AA 329; AAC 530; ADC 2,306; ADP 1,069; APGA 960; APN 661; APP 324; BP 993; NRM 393; PRP 216; SDP 296; YPP 406 and ZLP 4, 082.

Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the State collation officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, who announced the final results on Monday evening at the presidential election results collation centre in Benin City, said the total votes cast in the state was 600,395.

Ndaeyo noted that of the figure, the total valid votes for the state was 581,266 while the entire rejected votes stood at 19,129.

Results of the presidential election in all 18 LGAs of the state as presented by INEC are as follows;

1. Igueben LGA

Registered Voters : 50,557
Accredited voters : 13,004

APC – 2, 419

LP – 6, 449

NNPP – 64

PDP – 3, 530

Total valid votes: 12, 683
Rejected votes: 321
Total vote cast 13, 004

2. Esan Central LGA

Registered Voters : 61,373
Accredited voters : 19, 411

APC – 4, 558

LP -. 10, 192

PDP – 3, 692

NNPP 91

ZLP – 110

Total valid votes : 18,773
Rejected votes : 638
Total vote cast: 19, 411

3. Esan North East LG

Registered Voters – 95,175
Accredited voters – 24,875

APC : 2,589

LP -18,973

PDP – 2,091

NNPP 146

ZLP – 149

Total valid votes :24,236
Rejected votes : 629
Total votes cast : 24,865

4. Esan South East LG

Registered Voters : 81,076
Accredited voters : 20,057

APC – 4,675

LP – 10, 511

NNPP – 61

PDP – 3, 961

ZLP – 73

Total valid votes :19, 589
Rejected votes : 438
Total votes cast : 20,027

5. Egor LG

Registered Voters : 222, 178
Accredited voters : 49, 110

APC – 3, 978

LP – 40, 160

NNPP – 298

PDP – 1, 766

ZLP – 547

Total valid votes : 47,697
Rejected votes: 1,413
Total votes cast – 49, 110

6. Esan West LGA

Registered Voters : 107,861
Accredited voters : 26,634

APC – 3,417

LP – 18,793

NNPP – 170

PDP – 2,630

Total valid votes – 25,722
Rejected votes – 911
Total votes cast – 26,633

7. Uhunmwonde LGA

Registered Voters : 88, 497
Accredited voters : 21, 295

APC – 3, 244

LP – 12, 955

NNPP – 197

PDP – 2, 976

8. Orhiomwon LGA

Registered voters :129, 850
Accredited voters : 24, 895

APC – 6, 527

LP – 9, 049

NNPP – 121

PDP – 4, 668

Total valid votes : 20, 907
Rejected votes : 1, 048
Total votes cast : 21, 955

9. Owan West LGA

Registered voters : 68, 474
Accredited voters : 22, 431

APC – 9,322

LP – 6, 112

NNPP – 27

PDP – 6, 026

Total valid votes : 21, 779
Rejected votes : 652
Total votes cast : 22, 431

10. Owan East LGA:

Registered voters : 101,006
Accredited voters : 34,451

APC – 13,634

LP – 6,786

NNPP – 31

PDP – 9,999

Total valid votes : 30, 749
Rejected votes : 770
Total votes cast : 31, 519

11. Ovia South West LGA

Registered voters – 107,877
Accredited voters – 23,045

APC : 7,692

LP : 8,402

NNPP : 100

PDP : 4,722

Total valid votes – 21,712
Rejected votes – 1,302
Total votes cast – 23,014

12. Oredo LGA

Registered voters – 347, 076
Accredited voters – 76, 010

APC : 6, 701

LP : 60, 295

NNPP: 404

PDP : 3, 925

Total valid votes – 73, 382
Rejected votes – 2, 506
Total votes cast – 75, 887

13. Akoko Edo

Registered voters – 138, 469
Accredited voters – 39, 635

APC : 15, 183

LP : 14, 002

NNPP: 82

PDP : 8, 660

Total valid votes – 38, 340
Rejected votes – 1, 294
Total votes cast – 39, 634

14. Ikpoba-Okha

Registered voters – 388,991
Accredited voters – 80,039

APC : 4, 367

LP : 63, 639

NNPP : 536

PDP : 5, 931

Total valid votes – 77,109
Rejected votes – 2,862
Total votes cast – 79,971

15. Etsako Central LGA

Registered voters : 54,903
Accredited voters : 18,839

APC – 10,008

LP – 3,707

NNPP – 20

PDP – 4,691

Total valid votes = 18,519
Total rejected votes = 310
Total votes cast = 18,829

16 Etsako West

Registered Voters :178,215
Accredited voters -:47,642

APC – 25,581

LP – 11,148

NNPP – 111

PDP -9,143

Total valid votes : 46,535
Rejected votes : 1,107
Total votes cast : 47,642

17. Etsako East

Registered Voters : 95,711
Accredited voters : 28,209

APC – 14,799

LP – 5,506

NNPP – 27

PDP – 6,978

Total valid votes : 27,452
Rejected votes : 737
Total votes cast : 28,189

18. Ovia North East

Registered Voters :166,737
Accredited voters – 37,264

APC – 5, 877

LP -. 24,484

NNPP – 257

PDP -3, 919

Total valid votes : 35,765
Rejected votes : 1,469
Total votes cast : 37,234

You might also like More from author