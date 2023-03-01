Nigerians look up to you to lead them out of insecurity, economic doldrum, unemployment, hunger, starvation – Olubadan tells Tinubu

Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has said that Nigerians are looking up to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect to be the Moses of their time that would lead them out of insecurity, economic doldrum, unemployment, hunger, starvation, deprivation, darkness occasioned by epileptic power supply, infrastructure decay, fuel scarcity among other existential issues daily confronting an average Nigerian.

While commending Nigerians for their sense of patriotism during the election, the monarch recalled that the social malaise of fuel scarcity and cash crunch leading to the election was enough to cause dislocation in the entire system and which would have jeopardized the conduct of the election, but Nigerians rose above all those factors and cast their votes.

Oba Balogun who felicitated Tinubu on the historic feat ,commended Nigerians for the choice saying “I commend Nigerians, especially those, who against all odds cast their votes and ensured that nothing untoward happened before, during and after the election. They are the heroes of the struggle and having invested their electoral confidence in the president-elect by voting him, he has no excuse than to reward the people with good governance”, Olubadan added.

“You have been known as a leader that knows how to assemble team of brilliant minds. There is no other or better time than now for Nigerians to enjoy such assemblage, using your national network to bring on board capable, goal getting, resourceful and focused minds from across the country to quickly and steadily steer the country’s ship to a safe haven”, the message added.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Ibadan by the monarch’s Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola on Wednesday, the Olubadan urged Nigerians and the political class especially to ensure smooth transition of power come May this year.

Oba Balogun in the message saluted the President-elect’s tenacity of purpose, focus, determination and political sagacity which earned him the victory that could only be likened to the pan-Nigerian mandate given to the late Basorun MKO Abiola in 1993 noting that the results of the election clearly showed that the new president was strategic and meticulous in his politics.

According to the monarch, “I felicitate Asiwaju on his resounding victory at the poll conducted across the country on Saturday on behalf of my Aliiwo dynasty, my members of the Advisory Council and Ibadan sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora.

“It must be placed on record that he threw everything into the contest and he has been bountifully rewarded. He worked very hard for his victory. A dogged fighter, consistent and resolute. Right from the primary election, he has not left anybody in doubt of his seriousness on what he set out to achieve and all praises to the Almighty Allah for crowning his efforts with success.

“Even, as we all savour the victory, he must be reminded of the enormity of the job lying ahead of him as the new helmsman in waiting. Nigeria is at crossroad and it is not by accident that the Almighty Allah raised him up at this time, considering his enviable track records both as an oil company worker and as the governor of Lagos State which today remains a reference point of what good governance should be.