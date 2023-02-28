NASS election: Ned Nwoko wins Delta North as Okolie of LP floors Elumelu

Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Monday declared winner of the Delta North senatorial election held on Saturday, having narrowly defeated Kennedy Kanma of the Labour Party (PDP).

Declaring the result in Asaba, Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for the senatorial election, said that Nwoko scored 92,514 votes to defeat Kanma who polled 86,121 votes.

She said that Peter Nwaboshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 36,816 in the keenly contested election.

Nwaboshi is the incumbent APC senator representing the district in the National Assembly and chairman Senate committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) but he is currently serving a jail-term over money laundering.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Abaribe, returning officer for Aniocha North/Oshimili South Federal Constituency has declared Lawrence Okolie of the LP the winner of the Saturday poll.

He said Okolie polled 53,879 votes to defeat the incumbent Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP who polled 33,456 and Tony Nwaka of the APC who garnered 11,712 votes in the election.

He said that Okolie was declared winner having satisfied the required law.