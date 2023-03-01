Nasarawa speaker says, Tinubu administration will not disappoint Nigerians

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi has expressed optimism that, the administration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not disappoint Nigerians.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said, the emergence of Tinubu was a will of God and a manifestation of the overwhelming verdict of the populace.

While describing the election as one of the most credible elections so far conducted in the history of the country, the Speaker commended President Mohammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for ensuring the process was not subverted.

This was contained in a statement, the speaker personally signed, a copy which was made available to Business Day in Lafia, however congratulated the Nigeria’s president – elect and the APC for what he described as a well deserved victory.

“I am optimistic that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians adjudging from his track records. I therefore urge every citizens of the state and Nigerians to see his victory as the will of God and the manifestation of the verdict of the Nigerian populace.

“I therefore call on everyone to join hands with the incoming President for a renew hope for the future of the nation,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi added that, the emergence of APC is a new done for Nigeria, and called on all especially the PDP and Labour Party candidates to exhibit high level of sportsmanship and accept the defeat in good faith.

He called on Nigerians to intensify prayer and support to Nigeria’s leaders at all levels to succeed.

The Speaker also congratulated all those that won National Assembly seats at their various constituencies and prayed God to guide them to work for the people and the progress of the nation.