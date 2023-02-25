Nasarawa electorate now confident in INEC, hopeful votes will count

As voting is ongoing across various polling units, some electorates in Nasarawa State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing a system, considered to be the best in the Nation’s electoral history.

The innovations, is believed will, for the first time boost the confidence of the people on the commission.

One of the electorates, Gabriel Yamusa Dangana, who finished cast his vote at the Pilot Primary School, Shabu, was impressed with the system introduced by INEC.

“This election is more advanced than the previous election conducted in the country, because in the previous election, you can manoeuver, but with the BVAS that captured your PVC and picture, which the INEC has done a thorough job.

“For rigging, which I doubt, only God knows, but this is a advancement to the previous election.

“As we await the final result, we can not roll out tendencies of manipulation, more so that there are smart people in this country. But with the innovations, I believe, even if they do anything, INEC will improve on that.”

Another voter, Lami Ebuga of polling units 004 in College of Agriculture, Lafia noticed that, the boxes are wrongly labeled and not enough, as only two boxes are provided by INEC instead of three; the Presidential, Senate and House of Reps.

Except for this, she said, “the process was one of the best and everything went well from the beginning.

“We prayed that, just as President Buhari and INEC have promised, they should keep to their words of conducting a free and fair elections, that will represent their wishes of the people.

She said, if not for the BVAS, their votes will not count as was the case in past elections, where politicians hijacked tue processes.

Reverend Isuwa George Alaku said, this year’s election is far better than the previous election, saying at least, the vote of every voter will count.

“I can tell you that, the people now have more confidence in INEC, that our vote will count, because of the system they have introduced.

“The only challenge we have is that, voting materials arrived late and in the beginning they have some challenges in terms of operating the BVAS.

Augustina Samule, a voter at the polling unit 007 in Azuba Bashayi in Lafia Local Government said, “the election has been smoothly and peaceful in the area. No sign of violence as compared to the previous elections in the state and electorates have conducted themselves orderly.”

Nasarawa State Speaker Casts Vote In Uma

The Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi, who casted his vote at Galadima B polling unit in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area, commended INEC for the early distribution of Electoral materials and called for its sustenance.

“We as APC have gone around all nooks and crannies of our constituency and mobilized for our party, I am very sure we are going to win massively.“

The Ohimege Opanda, a first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Usman Abdullahi was impressed with way electorates conducted themselves peacefully throughout the period.

“God gives power to whomever he wishes at his appointed time, we will do our part as people and vote for good leaders and the candidates should accept the outcome in good faith as the will of God”

The traditional ruler hailed INEC for being up and doing in the process and also called for its sustenance.