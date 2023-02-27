LP laments INEC’s failure to upload results online in Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment with the manner the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was handling collation of results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The party stated this in a press conference on Sunday afternoon jointly addressed by the party’s chairman in the state, Dayo Ekong and the gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in Ikeja.

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari and well meaning Nigerians to intervene so that the will of the people would prevail.

The LP said the commission has no justification for refusing to obey the law and transmit results online from the polling units across Lagos State to check electoral fraud by its officials, adding that it does not have confident in the results that would be declared by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner at the state collation Centre.

The party it would resists any attempt by the commission to subvert the will of Lagosians, while casting doubt on the ability of the commission to remain impartial and conduct a free and fair polls in Lagos State.

The LP said it had documented the performance of its candidates across the state

and would outrightly reject results that do not reflect what was obtained at the polling units across the state on Saturday.

The party further bemoaned the attacks, intimidation of the electorate, supporters and its candidates across the state by hoodlums, calling on security agencies to urgently put a stop to the trend.

According to the state chairman,” INEC must not set the country on fire, Nigerians cannot be intimidated after spending time, several hours to cast their votes they can’t get results. Why is the online process created if we can’t upload results there?

“Any attempt to undermine the will of the people will set the country on fire. What happened is a disgrace to INEC, we have videos and recording of what is happening and how our results are been changed across Lagos State.

“Young people, Nigerians spoke yesterday and they spoke very loud”.