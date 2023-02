Long queue, patient voters in Surulere

10:58am: Voting just began at a polling unit on Adelabu, Surulere where there are 640 registered voters. Uche, a realtor, has been waiting for over an hour.

Voting has begun but the pace is slow.

Soilders arrived at the polling, stopped briefly and drove off at high speed.

Voters were seen calling family members and friends to come out to vote.