  • Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Live update: The election tribunal

Obidike Okafor

September 6, 2023

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, INEC differ on court’s move to consolidate petitions

9:37am

The Election Tribunal is in session, and lawyers and petitioners are introducing themselves.

9:40 am

Abuja has been in total darkness since yesterday … many people are looking for how/where to watch the election tribunal proceedings.

 

 

 

 

 

