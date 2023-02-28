Kwara PDP Reps’ candidate rejects constituency’s result

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Asa/Ilorin-West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly elections, Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, on Monday rejected the outcome of the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Ajia, who said that he had decided to contest the election’s outcome in the court of competent jurisdiction, added that wishes of his people should not be allowed to be subverted

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications of Ajia Campaign Organisation (ACO), Abdulrahman Aliagan, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, Ajia alleged that the elections failed the principles of free, fair and credible elections as stipulated by the Electoral Acts.

He said the PDP House Reps candidate for Asa/Ilorin-west federal constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia want to make it categorically clear that the outcome of election as declared by INEC was marred with irregularities, it fails the principles of free, fair and credible elections as stipulated by the Electoral Acts.

The campaign organisation further stated that, their popular candidate, is a victim of widespread electoral fraud and manipulation by INEC in connections with the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq administration elections in the state.

The elections according to it were characterised by widespread irregularities, intimidation and voter suppression in order to clear the path for the inglorious ‘victory’ of APC in the polls.

The statement added that It was crystal clear that the game plan was to overturn the popular wishes of the people of Asa/Ilorin-West federal constituency, whose their candidate has come out to challenge the maladministration going on in the state.

While they thank and appreciate the support of the teaming supporters, they equally appeal to them to remain peaceful and calm, as they will not relent in pursuing the stolen electoral mandate to the limit of the law through all the constitutional means.