Kwara: Live updates from ongoing election

INEC officials arrived Opobyi PU06 Agbaji at 8am where former Senate President will vote and accreditation starts at about 8:52am

Accreditation and voting on going in areas visited in Ilorin metropolis. The process is moving smoothly, no vote buying, security personnel including EFCC are all on ground and voters trooped out to cast there votes.

Senator Yahya Oloriegbe casts his vote at 10:33 am at PU 008 ode Oloriegbe

Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe representing Kwara Central at National Assembly giving his views on the elections process. He commended the process as not stressful and expressed hope for better Nigeria.