Kwara Gov expresses hope of APC victory

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Saturday expressed satisfaction with voters’ turnouts for the presidential and parliamentary elections, but called on the electoral umpire to quickly work on reports of the BVAS machines malfunctioning in some locations in the state.

The Governor, who voted at exactly 1:42 at his Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole Area of Ilorin West, told newsmen he is upbeat about the ruling All Progressives Congress emerging victorious at the elections.

Abdulrazaq expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election, a feat for which he commended the security agencies which he said have been up and doing so far.

“It is a good turnout despite the late arrival of INEC materials and malfunctioning of Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in some areas. Electorate are ready to wait to exercise their franchise,” AbdulRazaq told reporters shortly after casting his ballot alongside his wife, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, and members of his immediate family.

“I call on those who are yet to vote to come out and vote. APC will succeed eventually, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the next president of Nigeria.

“Security situation is good. Security agencies are doing their best. Things are calm, just like the last elections (2019). But the late arrival of INEC materials may affect voting, and I hope they stay long enough for everyone to vote.”