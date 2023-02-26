Kwara APC Rep member re-elected

All Progressives Congress (APC), House of Representatives member,

representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in Omu-Aran Kwara State, Tunji Olawuyi, has been reelected as a member to be representing same constituency.

Nurudeen Bello, the returning officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced this on Sunday at the collation centre in Omu Aran.

Declaring the official result, Bello said out of the 59075 accredited Voters, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 22, 140, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 19,092.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled a total 9331.