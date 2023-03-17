Jandor calls for arrest, prosecution of MC Oluomo for threatening voters

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute the Chairman of Parks and Garages in the state, Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Jandor said that Oluomo’s utterances and intimidation of voters in the state are already an integrity test for all security formations deployed for Lagos election.

MC Oluomo in a viral video circulating on social media vowed that his boys will be all out to attack anyone who intends to vote for any of the opposition parties in Saturday’s poll.

The PDP governorship candidate, who hinted that he has contacted the DSS on the matter, asked Lagosians to troop out en mass to vote while assuring them of the provision of conventional and unconventional security.

He stated this in a statement by the Lagos State PDP’s Publicity, Hakeem Amode, and made it available to the media on Friday.

He condemned Akinsanya for threatening to attack voters, who will not vote for the candidates of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s poll, saying that their desperation to forcefully retain power in Lagos State will be resisted by the people who have endured hardship inflicted on them over the years.

Amode explained that it could be recalled that these characters unleashed terror on residents in some areas of Lagos known to be strongholds of the PDP, thereby injuring scores of people and preventing many from voting in the last presidential and National Assembly election.

According to the statement, “The leadership of the Lagos PDP hereby calls for more assurances from the security apparatuses to prevent voters’ apathy in the election.

“The waves of attacks by political thugs in some areas in the days leading into the polls were enough for security agencies to step up their games and reassure voters.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, and all military formations must do the needful by providing adequate security for democracy to have its way on Saturday.”

“We hereby call on the security agencies to deploy adequate personnel to Lagos to checkmate the planned attack of the MC Oluomo-led APC thugs and other likely security breaches.

“Security officers must not connive with unscrupulous INEC officials but should do the needful if the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 are being breached from polling units to collation centers.

“If democracy is allowed to run as expected, our children and the children of the electoral umpire and security agencies will enjoy it and if otherwise, they will also suffer it.

“The Department of State Services and Police must move into potential flashpoints in local governments now for the swift manhunt and arrest of some politicians who are behaving as if they are above the law.

“The good people of Lagos State would resist all forms of intimidation and harassment from sponsored thugs of the ruling party and will not relent on their resolution to change the government with their votes at the poll tomorrow,”