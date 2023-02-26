INEC declares Abia South Presidential/NA elections inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sunday declared the Presidential/National Assembly elections in Abia South Senatorial Zone inconclusive..

Nkem Okoh, INEC electoral officer for Abia South Senatorial zone, who made the announcement in a brief chat with journalists, at Constitution Crescent Primary school, Aba, collation centre for the zone, however refused to give reasons for the rerun, when she was asked.

Consequently, INEC has scheduled another election in some affected wards in Aba South LGA, Monday, February 27, 2023, to determine winners in the zone.

The affected wards are Ward 7, units, 26,27,24,3,37 and 9, Ward 10, units- 29,33,36 and 12, Ward 1, units-45,46,52,39,43 & 44, Ward 11

units- 16,17,18,21,22,23,26,36,39 and 40.

Other wards in Aba South LGA where there could be rerun are Ward 4, units- 47,53 and 54, Ward 5

Units- 34,38,41 and 16 and Ward 3,

units- 45,49,51,52 and 16.

Okezie Ikpeazu, the incumbent governor of Abia State and Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing, Abia South Senatorial zone in the Senate are top contenders to the senatorial seat. Ikpeazu is Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, while Abaribe, a former PDP member and immidiate past minority leader in the Senate is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ikoeazu and Abaribe are from Obingwa Local Government Area.

However Chinedu Onyeizu of the Labour Party (LP), is closing in on the two bigwigs and may benefit from the rivalry to clinch the ticket.