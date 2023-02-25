INEC blames NURTW for late arrival of materials in Ogun

Olaniyi Ijalaye, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, has blamed the late arrival of election materials in some parts of Ogun State on members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) contracted for logistics and transport of sensitive electoral materials to various polling units across the State.

Ijalaye, while speaking with journalists during his visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s polling unit for an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing voting exercise in the area and at other polling units in the Ikenne LGA, however assured the electorate that INEC would ensure that no one would be disenfranchised, saying the logistical challenges which the Commission faced with the NURTW had been resolved.

He said, “With all due respect, it is not just the governor’s polling unit but with a few others that had one or two challenges. But as we speak, voting has commenced there and until the last man and woman have voted, we will not close voting.

“I am really pleased that people have trooped out to exercise their civil responsibility by voting for candidates of their choice. Virtually everywhere I have gone, accreditation has taken place and voting has commenced in some places. In some other places, accreditation is ongoing, while in a few other areas, we are having challenges with the issue of transportation.

“We are in collaboration with the NURTW and there is a bit of few logistical issues that have now been resolved. I want to give the good people of Ogun State the assurance that no one will be disenfranchised. Even if voting commences now, we will not close voting until the last person has voted.”