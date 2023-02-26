Gbajabiamila salutes constituents for 6th term victory

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives has hailed his constituents of the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for electing him for the 6th term.

Gbajabiamila emerged victorious during the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday.

He polled 19,717 votes and defeated his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for giving him the sixth term mandate, noting that he would not disappoint them.

He said he would continue to work assiduously and bring more developmental projects to Surulere and beyond.

“I am immensely grateful to the people of Surulere for their overwhelming support. I do not take your support for granted.

“As your representative for the past 20 years, I have always protected your interest. I am proud of you as my constituents. I thank our teeming supporters, our Surulere APC leaders, party members, CDAs and residents for their massive support.

“This victory is not mine alone. It is a victory for democracy. Surulere has made history by this sixth mandate given to me, which would definitely spur me to do more for you,” Gbajabiamila said.

Lanre Lasisi, special adviser on media and publicity to the speaker in a statement said, Gbajabiamila

was first elected to the House in 2003 to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

“Since then, he has won elections in the subsequent five election cycles, including the just concluded election and remains the only lawmaker from South West geopolitical zone to have been elected six times to represent his constituency.

“During his 20-year journey in the House of Representatives so far, Gbajabiamila has served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Opposition Leader, and Majority Leader before getting elected as Speaker in 2019. He remains the only lawmaker in Africa to have done this,” the statement read.