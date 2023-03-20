Francis Nwifuru wins Ebonyi governorship election

Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Ebonyi governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the announcement Monday afternoon from results of votes from the 13 LGAs in the state.

Announcing the result Charles Igwe, the returning officer, said Nwifuru received 199, 131 votes, followed by Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 80, 191 votes.

Bernard Odoh, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), came a distant third with 52, 189.

The total number of valid votes cast in the election was 342, 554, while 7, 387 were rejected, putting the total votes cast at 349, 941.

Nwifuru is the speaker of the Ebonyi State assembly. By May 29, swearing in day, Nwifuru will replace Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of the south-east state.

In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect said the election reflects the wishes of the people, adding that his “unalloyed loyalty” will be dedicated to the desire of the people that elected him into office.