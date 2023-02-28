Fintri warns miscreants not to disrupt, cause break down of law, order

Governor Ahmadu Fintri has expressed satisfaction with the citizens for trooping out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility, saying their conduct during and after the Presidential and National elections was commendable.

While commending the central role of security agencies in the maintenance of peace and order during the election, Fintri warned trouble makers or miscreants not to attempt to disrupt or cause a breakdown of law and order.

Adding that without hesitation such misguided elements would be held accountable for their actions.

He urge the people to remain calm while awaiting the announcement of the final outcome of the exercise.

He Stressed that no election was worth the life of any citizen of the state.

He therefore, urged the citizens to uphold peace and allow the process to go on until the winner emerges.

“We cannot allow a return to the gloomy era of disruption and chaos. The Peaceful coexistence the state enjoys did not come on a platter of gold.

“It is a hard-earned one. Any attempt to temper with it would therefore be decisively dealt with. I have ordered patrols and surveillance by the Security Personnel to keep everything in check,” he said.

He assured the peace loving people of Adamawa State, of government’s efforts to provide all the necessary security measures in place in keeping with the promise of safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

The governor also noted that it has been discovered that most Non-Governmental Organisations have swallowed the bug and are dabbling into politics in the name of providing humanitarian assistance to the people

Following the recent discoveries made, government has decided to suspend the activities of local and international Non-Governmental organisations throughout the state until 15th of March, 2023, when the elections are over.

Pointing out that the act is done in good faith and in furtherance of desire to deepen democracy and protect the humanitarian mandate of the NGOs, he said: “Let us learn to put the interest of the country above any other primordial interest.”