FCT: Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso in Abaji

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in Abaji Area Council of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu scored 10,370 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, the presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,888; Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party with 2,874 and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNP).

Olayemi Akinwuni, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), returning officer for Abaji announced the result of the polls at the Commission’s state headquarters in Abuja on Sunday.

Akinwuni said the area council (local government) has a total of 67,401 registered voters while total number of accredited voters was

21,305.

According to him, total votes cast for the election is 29,303, total valid votes, 20,454 and total rejected votes, 849.

At the time of this report, results from the remaining five area councils in FCT – Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali were being awaited.