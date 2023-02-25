Elections: I will congratulate Nigerians at the end, sympathise with winner — SDP presidential candidate

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, says he would congratulate Nigerians for the outcome of the ongoing election and sympathise with the winner of the contest.

This, according to him, whoever that wins the contest is inheriting a house on fire and will need to act fast to make Nigeria work again.

Adebayo, who spoke with journalists at his Ondo City residence after casting his vote said “anybody that wins has the first six months to turn things around and show his readiness to fix Nigeria to make life better for Nigerians.

“I voted against any hitch. I got report from Lagos that they have not seen INEC officials in some places and in Katsina state, I heard an information that some people brought items to give to voters.

“The intention to sell or buy vote has not change, and hoarding money cannot stop vote buying. It is better not to offer any money like I did not to pay SDP agents at the polling unit. We need to pay attention to other political parties. I am not against voter apathy.

Asking whether he was confident of winning the election, the SDP presidential candidate said “confident is one of the thing you required to when you’re contesting like this, so it is a good thing to be confident. Our own approach in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is to bring the best for the country.

“The most important things in politics is where the tendency. But what I can assure is that this country is going to be a superpower. I don’t know the generation who is going to make it happy.

That is why I’m appealing that this generation should be the one that does not die in potential and all what we need to do is basic things, let us begin to say the truth especially in public affairs, we should be honest, we should be fair and just.

“Whoever that became the president now has a serious tasks, we need to clean up our politics.”