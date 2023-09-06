Election tribunal: Tinubu cleared of drug money disqualification

The election tribunal has ruled that President Bola Tinubu cannot be disqualified from the presidential election on the basis of his alleged forfeiture of drug money in the United States.

The court said that Tinubu had previously been cleared by the Nigeria Police Force of any criminal issues in the United States. The clearance resulted from an inquiry conducted by the Nigerian police with the U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The court also noted that Tinubu has been able to enter and exit the United States without any legal impediments, indicating that he does not have an active criminal case in the country.

The ruling is a major victory for Tinubu, who had been facing calls to withdraw from the election over the drug money allegations. The allegations had been raised by Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State who is also running for president.

The tribunal’s ruling is likely to have a significant impact on the outcome of the election. Tinubu is the frontrunner in the race, and his disqualification would have been a major blow to his chances of victory.

The ruling is also a setback for Obi, who had been hoping to capitalize on the drug money allegations to boost his own campaign. The ruling is likely to make it more difficult for Obi to convince voters that he is the best candidate to lead Nigeria.

The tribunal’s ruling is still subject to appeal, but it is a major victory for Tinubu and a setback for Obi. The ruling is likely to have a significant impact on the outcome of the presidential election.