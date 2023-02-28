Election results: Gbajabiamila warns against setting stage for fatal intervention to democracy

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, has warned political actors to avoid actions or utterances that set the stage for interventions that could be fatal to the democracy and the gains made over the last two decades.

Gbajabiamila vowed that the House will resist any attempt by malign actors seeking to exploit the moment of tension for their own ends.

The speaker stated these in his welcome address to lawmakers at the resumed plenary of the House after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The ongoing national collation of the presidential general election controversy and tension with the opposition led by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, calling for the cancellation of the polls.

But Gbajabiamila vowed that the legislature and the country will defeat the cynicism of those waiting to see their worst predictions for the country become real.

He said, it is not in the interests of the country, now or ever, to advocate for or embrace extralegal interventions to resolve electoral disputes and address grievances.

Gbajabiamila expressed optimism that Nigeria will be at peace because the House will work through the law and due process to resolve differences, settle disputes and ensure the peaceful transition of power.

The Speaker said the work of governance continues in the House as the count down to the end of their term in the 9th assembly.

Gbajabiamila disclosed that the House will also begin to prepare transition notes at the committee levels, as part of reforms to build institutional memory and ensure continuity in governance.

He said: “Our country has just been through a hotly contested general election. as we gather here this morning, the election results are still being collated and announced.

We expect shortly to be informed who will be the next president of our republic and the people who will represent Nigerians in the 10th assembly.

“Elections in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-party democracy too often devolve into fault lines, generating abundant conflict and controversy. The test of an advanced democracy is the ability to manage grievances and settle disagreements without causing fatal damage to the body polity.

“The constitution of our republic and the Electoral Act that governs elections in Nigeria both define a framework of post-election dispute resolution and adjudication. This framework exists to protect the integrity of our elections.

“It ensures that when elections fail to meet expectations, contested issues of facts and law can be resolved through a due process within a legal framework befitting a constitutional democracy.

“We must avoid actions or utterances that set the stage for interventions that could be fatal to our democracy and the gains we have made over the last two decades.

“This is the time, despite whatever disappointments we may each feel, to reject considerations of partisan and other interests to come together and make sure first that our country survives and our imperfect democracy continues its march towards progress and a more perfect union.

“This is the time for political, social, religious and economic leaders across the nation to work steadfastly together towards the ends of law and due process. We will resist malign actors seeking to exploit this moment of tension for their own ends. We will defeat the cynicism of those waiting to see their worst predictions for our country become real.”

Read also: Unease over election results dampens business activities

Gbajabiamila congratulated members who won the election, particularly Nnolim Nnaji, the chairman, committee on aviation, the only serving lawmaker in Enugu to get re-elected.

The speaker admitted that the Labour Party really pushed out most of the lawmakers nationwide and consoled those that lost the election, saying it was part of democracy.

He said:”Congratulations Hon. Nnolim Nnaji I heard you are the only serving member in Enugu that survived the Labour Party tsunami, that means you have very strong presence in your constituency. We are proud of you, for surviving the labour tsunami in the South-East.

“Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase I congratulate you on your victory. Those Labour Party supporters did well in Plateau State but they couldn’t remove a rock. We have a lot of casualties but that’s democracy, we will keep pushing through until we get it right.”

The House chamber was virtually empty as most of the lawmakers were yet to return from their various constituencies but Gbajabiamila urged his few colleagues present to inform others that legislative activities have commenced.